Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Leaves shootaround early

Love (illness) left shootaround early and remains questionable to play Wednesday against the Bulls, Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Love continues to deal with the aftermath of food poisoning, and he reportedly lost 10 pounds earlier in the week. That didn't stop him fro putting up a double-double Monday against the Pelicans, but it was clear that the forward was playing at less than 100 percent. A decision on Love's status likely won't come until close to game-time, and if he's ultimately held out, Channing Frye would be set for an increased role. LeBron James (illness) and Kyrie Irving (hamstring) are also questionable for Cleveland.