Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Leaves Sunday's game with back spasms
Love is dealing with back spasms and won't return to Sunday's game against the Thunder, Joe Gabriele of Cavs.com reports.
It's an issue Love's dealt with in the past, so it's obviously a bit concerning for his availability moving forward. He'll likely be evaluated again after the game, which should provide us a better idea for how long it could keep Love out. Love finished Sunday's outing with one point (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 12 minutes. For now, he can be considered questionable at best for Monday's tilt with the Mavericks.
