Cavaliers' Kevin Love: MRI results negative Monday, won't play Wednesday

Love (back) had an MRI on Monday and it was determined that his back has no structural damage, but he will be held out of Wednesday's tilt against the Timberwolves, Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

