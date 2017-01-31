Cavaliers' Kevin Love: MRI results negative Monday, won't play Wednesday
Love (back) had an MRI on Monday and it was determined that his back has no structural damage, but he will be held out of Wednesday's tilt against the Timberwolves, Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Love has a history of back issues, but an MRI revealed no structural damage. That being said, he'll be held out of Wednesday's matchup against the Timberwolves for precautionary reasons. Look for Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson to receive bigger workloads at the power forward slot in Love's absence.
