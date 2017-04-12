Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Out for rest Wednesday vs. Raptors

Love will sit out Wednesday's game against the Raptors for rest, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

The Cavaliers have locked up one of the top playoff seeds in the East, so there's no real reason to play Love in a meaningless game. He'll join both LeBron James and Kyrie Irving as players getting the night off for rest, although all three should be good to go for the first round of the playoffs. At power forward specifically, look for some combination of Channing Frye, Richard Jefferson and Derrick Williams to fill in the minutes.