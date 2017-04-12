Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Out for rest Wednesday vs. Raptors
Love will sit out Wednesday's game against the Raptors for rest, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
The Cavaliers have locked up one of the top playoff seeds in the East, so there's no real reason to play Love in a meaningless game. He'll join both LeBron James and Kyrie Irving as players getting the night off for rest, although all three should be good to go for the first round of the playoffs. At power forward specifically, look for some combination of Channing Frye, Richard Jefferson and Derrick Williams to fill in the minutes.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Records double-double in loss Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will play Monday vs. Heat•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Officially questionable Monday vs. Heat•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will sit out Monday for rest•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Gets another double-double Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Grabs 15 rebounds in Friday's loss•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...