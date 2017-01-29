Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Out Monday vs. Mavericks

Love (back) will not travel to Dallas for Monday's matchup against the Mavericks, Fred McLeod of Cavs.com reports.

Love has dealt with back issues in the past, and it appears that the Cavaliers are opting to give him treatment rather than have him go through a game and risk further aggravation. Channing Frye will likely be the main beneficiary of Love's absence, and could be an interesting DFS option.