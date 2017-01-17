Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Out second half Monday vs. Warriors

Love is experiencing lower back soreness and will not return for the second half of Monday's matchup against the Warriors, Marc Stein of ESPN reports.

Love will end Monday's game with three points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, and one assist across 16 minutes of action. Kyle Korver started the second half in his place. Love's next chance to play will come Thursday against the Suns.