Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Partially participates in shootaround Wednesday

Love (illness) was only a partial participant in the Cavs' morning shootaround and remains questionable to play Wednesday against the Bulls, Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Love continues to deal with the aftermath of food poisoning, and he reportedly lost 10 pounds earlier in the week. That didn't stop him from putting up a double-double Monday against the Pelicans, but it was clear that the forward was playing at less than 100 percent. A decision on Love's status likely won't come until closer to game time, and if he's ultimately held out, Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson would likely take on larger roles at power forward. LeBron James (illness) and Kyrie Irving (hamstring) are also questionable to suit up Wednesday, so the Cavs could be quite shorthanded.