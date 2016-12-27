Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Posts 17 points, 14 rebounds in Monday's loss

Love totaled 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two steals, one assist, one block, and five turnovers in 26 minutes during the Cavaliers' 106-90 loss to the Pistons on Monday.

While Love committed a season high in turnovers, he now has 18 double-doubles through 27 games this year. Love has also been on fire from beyond the arc here in 2016-17, providing 13 showings with three treys or more and accomplishing that in eight of his 11 appearances during December.

