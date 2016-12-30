Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Posts spectacular double-double in Thursday victory

Love went for 30 points (10-22 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 34 minutes in Thursday's 124-118 win over the Celtics.

After a three-game stretch where he averaged a modest 17.0 points, Love exploded for his best scoring effort since Nov. 23 against the Trail Blazers. The performance also represented a second straight double-double for Love, and third in the last four contests. The veteran forward was particularly aggressive from three-point range Thursday, with his 16 attempts from long distance representing a season high. With his superb work on the boards this season, Love remains an outstanding option in any format even on nights where he takes a back seat on offense to teammates LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.