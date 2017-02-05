Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Puts up big double double in return

Love recorded 23 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes Saturday during a 111-104 win over the Knicks.

Love took a little time adjusting back into the offense, as you can see by his five turnovers. But he looked healthier than he's looked in weeks. His jumpshot had good lift--it's prone to flatten out when Love's back issues flare up--and he even crammed home a poster dunk over Willie Hernangomez in the second quarter. Fantasy owners should be very encouraged with the effect a two-game rest has had on Love.