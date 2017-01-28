Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Puts up double-double Friday
Love recorded 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), while tacking on 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block across 28 minutes in Friday's victory over the Nets.
Since returning from back injury, Love has posted four straight double-doubles in an attempt to halt the Cavalier's losing skid. The lack of free-throws is concerning for the big man, but Love has been known to work better from the perimeter as he did Friday night. He will look to keep his double-double streak alive Sunday as the Cavs face a huge home contest against the Thunder.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Heats up from field in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in return from one-game absence•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will play Saturday vs. Spurs•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Goes through shootaround, remains questionable•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Ruled out Thursday vs. Suns•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Questionable for Thursday's game•