Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Puts up double-double Friday

Love recorded 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), while tacking on 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block across 28 minutes in Friday's victory over the Nets.

Since returning from back injury, Love has posted four straight double-doubles in an attempt to halt the Cavalier's losing skid. The lack of free-throws is concerning for the big man, but Love has been known to work better from the perimeter as he did Friday night. He will look to keep his double-double streak alive Sunday as the Cavs face a huge home contest against the Thunder.