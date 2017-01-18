Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Questionable for Thursday's game
Love is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Phoenix, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Love appeared to tweak his back during Monday's blowout loss to the Warriors, and he was a limited participate at Wednesday's practice. While the expectation seems to be that Love will take the court Thursday, coach Tyronn Lue remains cautious, and a decision won't come until after morning shootaround.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will play Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Out second half Monday vs. Warriors•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Goes 6-of-16 from field, but grabs 18 boards•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Briefly leaves Cavs bench with knee injury, returns•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Records double-double versus Suns•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles despite shooting woes•