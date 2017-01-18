Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Questionable for Thursday's game

Love is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Phoenix, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Love appeared to tweak his back during Monday's blowout loss to the Warriors, and he was a limited participate at Wednesday's practice. While the expectation seems to be that Love will take the court Thursday, coach Tyronn Lue remains cautious, and a decision won't come until after morning shootaround.

