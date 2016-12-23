Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Questionable Friday vs. Nets

Love (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's tilt with the Nets, Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon reports.

Love ended up sitting out both of the Cavs' back-to-back wins against the Bucks on Tuesday and Wednesday with a bruised left knee, and it's unclear how much progress he's made up to this point. Given that Love's injury was labeled as a minor issue earlier in the week, there's some reason to be optimistic about his chances of suiting up Friday, but an official verdict may not be reached until after the Cavaliers conduct morning shootaround. Richard Jefferson started the last two games at power forward in place of Love and played 30-plus minutes in both, so he'd likely be in line for another large workload if coach Tyronn Lue decides to hold Love out for a third consecutive contest.