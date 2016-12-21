Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Questionable Wednesday vs. Bucks

Love (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Joe Gabriele of Cavs.com reports.

Love is still nursing a minor left knee bruise sustained Saturday against the Lakers, which prompted him to sit out Tuesday's 114-108 overtime win over the Bucks in Milwaukee. Co-stars LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were forced to play big minutes in that contest and starting shooting guard J.R. Smith picked up a thumb injury that will require surgery and sideline him indefinitely, so the Cavaliers could certainly benefit from having Love available for the second half of the home-and-home series with the Bucks if the knee injury isn't still an issue. Since the Cavs aren't holding a morning shootaround Wednesday, a formal ruling on Love's status may not come about until the 7:00 ET tip time, making him a risky DFS play despite the existing potential for even greater opportunity in the Cavs' offense if he suits up.

