Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Records double-double versus Suns

Love scored 25 points (8-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while pulling down 10 rebounds, blocking one shot and adding one assist in 36 minutes during Sunday's 120-116 win over the Suns.

Love missed his fare share of three-point attempts, but his efficiency from inside the arc helped him reach the 25-point mark for the first time in January. He enjoyed a better shooting performance than he did in his first game back from an absence due to illness and posted his sixth straight double-double.