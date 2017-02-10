Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Registers double double in loss
Love put up 15 points (5-12 FG, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes Thursday during a 118-109 loss to the Thunder.
Love didn't shoot particularly well, missing over half of his shots and his only three-point attempt of the night, but made contributions elsewhere. He hit the glass hard and intelligently jumped a few sloppy Russell Westbrook passes to generate extra possessions for the Cavs.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will start Thursday vs. Thunder•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will likely take floor Thursday vs Thunder•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Chance of being rested vs. Thunder•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Explodes for 39 in win•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Puts up big double double in return•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will play Saturday vs. Knicks•