Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Registers double double in loss

Love put up 15 points (5-12 FG, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes Thursday during a 118-109 loss to the Thunder.

Love didn't shoot particularly well, missing over half of his shots and his only three-point attempt of the night, but made contributions elsewhere. He hit the glass hard and intelligently jumped a few sloppy Russell Westbrook passes to generate extra possessions for the Cavs.

