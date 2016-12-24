Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Returns from two-game absence, double-doubles

Love (knee) returned from a two-game absence and contributed 14 points (4-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds and one block across 25 minutes during a 119-99 win over the Nets on Friday.

Love struggled a bit from the field in his return but did register his 17th double-double of the season. His usage could increase a bit during the rest of the regular season with J.R. Smith (thumb) out for 12-to-14 weeks. Up next for the Cavaliers: a Christmas Day NBA Finals rematch with the Warriors.