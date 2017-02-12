Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Ruled out for Tuesday vs. Timberwolves
Love has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves as he deals with left knee soreness.
Love suffered the knee injury during Saturday's tilt against the Nuggets, but he appears to have avoided any serious issues. His next opportunity to return will come Wednesday against the Pacers, but the Cavs could elect to keep him sidelined until after the All-Star break. During his upcoming absence, Channing Frye figures to enter the starting lineup with Richard Jefferson and Derrick Williams potentially see additional minutes as well.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Registers double double in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will start Thursday vs. Thunder•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will likely take floor Thursday vs Thunder•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Chance of being rested vs. Thunder•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Explodes for 39 in win•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Puts up big double double in return•