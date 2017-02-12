Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Ruled out for Tuesday vs. Timberwolves

Love has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves as he deals with left knee soreness.

Love suffered the knee injury during Saturday's tilt against the Nuggets, but he appears to have avoided any serious issues. His next opportunity to return will come Wednesday against the Pacers, but the Cavs could elect to keep him sidelined until after the All-Star break. During his upcoming absence, Channing Frye figures to enter the starting lineup with Richard Jefferson and Derrick Williams potentially see additional minutes as well.