Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Ruled out Thursday vs. Suns

Love (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Suns, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Love is dealing with some soreness in his back and was unable to get through the entirety of Thursday's morning shootaround. He'll sit out Thursday's matchup with the Suns, with his next opportunity to take the court on Saturday against the Spurs. James Jones will enter the starting lineup in his place and should see a decent boost in minutes, while Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson could be in line for a bigger role as well.