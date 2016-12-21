Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Bucks

Love (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Bucks, Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Love will miss a second consecutive game Wednesday, as he was also held out of Tuesday's outing versus the Bucks. Richard Jefferson will likely draw the start in his place once again, but shouldn't be relied upon for a huge fantasy showing, considering he hasn't provided much value when he's seen extended minutes this season. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving will likely be impacted more with Love's absence, pushing them to take on an even bigger minutes load and role on the offensive side of the ball. Love's next opportunity to take the court will be Friday against the Nets.