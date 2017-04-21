Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores 13 points, sits out final 14 minutes

Love finished with 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes in Thursday's 119-114 win over the Pacers in Game 3 of the series.

The Cavs' leaky defense conceded 74 points to the Pacers in the first half to fall behind by 25 at the break, but the reigning champs righted the ship out of halftime, winning the third quarter by a 35-17 margin. Aside from nailing a three-pointer and a pair of free throws, Love didn't have a major role in the comeback, and coach Tyronn Lue ended up rolling with Channing Frye at power forward the rest of the way after Love subbed out with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Don't expect that to be a regular pattern in Sunday's Game 4, nor the rest of the postseason, as Lue seemingly just wanted to reward his key bench contributors with some extra run for helping ignite the comeback Thursday.