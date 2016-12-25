Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores 20 in Christmas Day win
Love scored 20 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists and a steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 109-108 win over the Warriors.
A sore knee has kept him out of the lineup in three of the last six games, but Love didn't appear to be bothered by it on Christmas Day. His streak of three consecutive double-doubles did come to an end, but he's still on pace to average more than 20 points and 10 boards a game for the first time since 2013-14, his final campaign with the Timberwolves.
