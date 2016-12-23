Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Set to play Friday vs. Nets

Love (knee) will play Friday against the Nets, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Love had missed the Cavs' previous two games against the Bucks earlier this week with a bruised left knee, but it was never expected that he'd be sidelined for long. Indeed, after much of the pain in his knee subsided over the last two days, Love will suit up Friday and will presumably be plugged into the starting five at power forward right away. He's not expected to face any minute restrictions, but given that the Nets are 7-21 and playing in the second half of a back-to-back set following a demoralizing loss to the Warriors on Thursday, it wouldn't be a surprise if the game turned into a blowout and Love was rested for much of the second half.