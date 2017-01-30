Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Slated to have back examined

Love, who will not be with the Cavaliers for Monday's game against the Mavericks, is scheduled to undergo medical testing on his back Monday, Tom Withers of The Associated Press reports.

Love was forced into an early exit from Sunday's win over the Thunder after experiencing back spasms during the first half. The All-Star forward has a history of back problems and missed a game due to spasms earlier this season, making the results of Monday's imaging tests something the Cavs will await with bated breath. With Love out Monday, Channing Frye should see an increase in minutes, but it remains to be seen how long that expanded role will last.