Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will likely take floor Thursday vs Thunder

Love is now expected to play Thursday against the Thunder, despite previous reports that he would probably be rested, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.

Love, LeBron James, and Kyrie Irving are all expected to take the floor Thursday. However, an official designation hasn't been announced, and they could see limited minutes. For now, consider Love, James and Irving probable.

