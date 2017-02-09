Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will likely take floor Thursday vs Thunder
Love is now expected to play Thursday against the Thunder, despite previous reports that he would probably be rested, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.
Love, LeBron James, and Kyrie Irving are all expected to take the floor Thursday. However, an official designation hasn't been announced, and they could see limited minutes. For now, consider Love, James and Irving probable.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Chance of being rested vs. Thunder•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Explodes for 39 in win•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Puts up big double double in return•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will play Saturday vs. Knicks•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Expects to play Saturday vs. Knicks•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Hopes to play Friday•