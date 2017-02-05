Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will play Saturday vs. Knicks

Love (back) will play in Saturday's tilt against the Knicks, Fred McLeod of Cavs.com reports.

Love will likely face no minutes restrictions and retake his spot in the starting lineup. As a result, Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye will probably see a dip in usage. Love will look to continue his strong season against Kristaps Porzingis and the Knicks on Saturday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola