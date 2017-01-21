Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will play Saturday vs. Spurs
Love (back) will play Saturday against the Spurs, Fred McLeod of Cavs.com reports.
Love will certainly help the Cavaliers for their Saturday matchup against the Spurs. He looks to regain his starting role and send James Jones back to the bench.
