Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will play Thursday

Love (back) will play in Thursday's game against the Suns, Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Love prematurely exited Monday's game against the Warriors with soreness in his lower back. However, the game was already out of hand at halftime with a score of 78-49 in favor of the Warriors, so it's entirely possible that the Cavaliers simply erred on the side of caution by sitting Love in the second half since he was dealing with the soreness during Sunday's practice as well. Last time out against Phoenix on Jan. 8, Love played 36 minutes while posting 25 points and 10 rebounds, totals which are certainly within reach again for him Thursday.