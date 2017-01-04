Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will sit out Wednesday vs. Bulls

Love (illness) will sit out Wednesday's game against the Bulls, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Love is suffering some lingering effects from food poisoning earlier in the week and needs a couple additional days off for added recovery. LeBron James (illness) remains questionable for Wednesday, while Kyrie Irving (hamstring) has been ruled out, so the Cavaliers could be missing some key players. In Love's place, look for Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye to pick up the bulk of the extra minutes made available. Love could return to the court as soon as Friday's matchup against the Nets.