Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will start Thursday vs. Thunder

Love will start in Thursday's game against the Thunder, Cavaliers play-by-play broadcaster John Michael reports.

There were reports earlier in the day indicating that Love may sit out Thursday's game for rest, but he's been given the green light to play. It's unknown whether or not he'll receive his usual minutes.

