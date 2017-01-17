Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Acclimating nicely in new home
Korver posted 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt) to go along with two rebounds in 27 minutes Monday against the Warriors.
Korver is doing what he does best, come off the bench and hit triples. After a couple of uneven shooting performances to start his tenure in Cleveland, Korver is hitting his stride with 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 3-pointers per game over his past two outings. He remains more valuable in rotisserie formats than in standard leagues for his work beyond the arc.
