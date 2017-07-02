Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Agrees to three-year deal with Cavaliers

Korver has agreed to terms on a three-year, $22 million contract with the Cavaliers, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

The Cavaliers brought Korver over from the Hawks in a mid-season trade during the 2016-17 campaign and he ended up playing in 35 games with Cleveland, posting averages of 10.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 24.5 minutes. He should take on a similar role off the bench after re-signing to a three-year deal, but his fantasy value largely comes from his deep ball, making him a three-point specialist for most leagues. Korver should see time at both small forward and shooting guard.