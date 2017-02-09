Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Drains eight threes in win
Korver scored 29 points (10-12 FG, 8-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) with five rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 132-117 win over the Pacers.
Korver was unconscious from behind the arc against the Pacers, only missing one three en route to a season-high eight triples and 29 points. He has now scored in double-figures in each of his last four games, including two games over 20 points. It is Korver's best scoring streak since being traded, indicating he may finally be getting comfortable in the Cavs lineup.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Scores 20 points off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Efficient off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Puts up 12 points Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Acclimating nicely in new home•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Submits 18 points off bench Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Goes for two points in debut with team•