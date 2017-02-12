Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Drops 14 points on Nuggets

Korver chipped in 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist ad one steal in 26 minutes Saturday during a 125-109 win over the Nuggets.

Korver is starting to find his groove in the Cavs' system. He's averaging 15.8 points over his last six games, and has hit at least two threes in every game during that span. He'll look to stay hot against the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola