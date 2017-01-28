Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Efficient off bench

Korver scored 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), while adding two rebounds over just 22 minutes in Friday's win over the Nets.

Since Korver came to Cleveland, the expectations for the team have risen greatly while the actual game results have trended in the wrong direction. He's still adjusting to the new team and players around him as he has just one game over 30 minutes since joining the Cavs. His three-point percentage remained better than most today after shooting fifty percent from beyond the arc.