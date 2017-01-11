Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Goes for two points in debut with team

Korver registered two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and three rebounds across 18 minutes during a 100-92 loss to the Jazz on Tuesday.

Korver made his debut with the team and was one of three bench players to get at least 18 minutes. He saw just one minute less than starting shooting guard DeAndre Liggins but didn't get much going on offense. Korver's addition to the team could decrease the roles of the likes of Liggins, Richard Jefferson and Iman Shumpert. Korver will get a chance at a better outing with his new team Wednesday against the lackluster Portland defense.