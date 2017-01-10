Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Hopes to play Tuesday vs. Jazz

The Cavaliers expect to have Korver in uniform for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

The agreed-upon trade that sent Korver to the Cavaliers over the weekend is finally nearing its completion, as Mike Dunleavy has dropped his request for a buyout and will report to the Hawks. Dunleavy is scheduled to take his physical early Tuesday, and assuming he passes, the trade will be made official. The Cavs don't expect to have Korver back in time for shootaround, but he should dress for Tuesday's game. However, since he has yet to practice for his new team, it's unclear if coach Tyronn Lue would insert him into the rotation right off the bat. Once he gets comfortable with the Cavaliers' offensive sets, Korver figures to serve as the top backup to starting shooting guard DeAndre Liggins, though he should see the bulk of the minutes at the position for as long as J.R. Smith (thumb) is sidelined.