Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Officially traded to Cleveland on Saturday

Korver was officially traded to the Cavaliers on Saturday in exchange for a 2019 first-round pick, Mike Dunleavy and Mo Williams (knee), Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With the Korver deal finalized, the Hawks will now be able to open up more playing time for rookie wings Taurean Prince and DeAndre' Bembry with the second unit, while also picking up a draft choice in the process. As for Korver, he's expected to provide the Cavaliers with another weapon from long range, which fulfills a need with J.R. Smith (thumb) expected to miss most of the season. While Cavs coach Tyronn Lue already indicated that he plans on sticking with DeAndre Liggins as his starting shooting guard due to his defensive abilities, Korver could ultimately assume the bulk of the minutes at the position while serving as the club's sixth man. It's expected that he'll make his Cavaliers debut Sunday against the Suns.