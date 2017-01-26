Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Puts up 12 points Wednesday
Korver supplied 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one block across 34 minutes in a 116-112 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.
The Cavaliers may have thought they found the final piece of the puzzle when they acquired Korver from the Hawks earlier this month, but with six losses in their last eight games, that's apparently not the case. It's tough to pin the team's losing skid on Korver, however. He's averaging 8.1 points and 2.1 three-pointers in those contests while shooting 42.5 percent from beyond the arc, which is about on par with what the team probably expected from him.
