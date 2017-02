Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Scores 20 points off bench

Korver recorded 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one block across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 125-97 win over the Timberwolves.

Korver's 20 points was his highest total since being traded to Cleveland in early January. He's been a wildly inconsistent scorer as a despite Cav playing over twenty minutes most nights. Korver won't be a legitimate fantasy option until he steadies his scoring.