Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Set to come off bench with Cleveland

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said that Korver would come off the bench Friday against the Nets if he's formally acquired by game time, Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Cavaliers agreed in principle Thursday to acquire Korver from the Hawks, and though the two sides have yet to finalize the trade while the terms of the deal are still being worked out, it's expected that a resolution will be reached later Friday. Lue's comments suggest that Korver is already en route to join the Cavaliers in Brooklyn, but given his lack of familiarity with his new team, expect the veteran's role to be limited if he's active Friday. Once he gets more comfortable with the Cavaliers' offensive system, Korver is expected to absorb the bulk of the minutes at shooting guard most nights, though it sounds like Lue is content to keep DeAndre Liggins in the starting five as a defensive-minded placeholder at the beginning of halves. Though Korver's shooting percentages should benefit while working as a three-point specialist when he shares the floor with top-flight playmakers in LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, the 35-year-old is unlikely to see a surge in playing time or usage with the Cavaliers. As such, the change of scenery shouldn't result in Korver making many notable improvements in his season-long averages of 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 treys over 27.9 minutes per game with the Hawks.