Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Should be available Tuesday vs. Jazz

Korver will be eligible to make his Cavaliers debut Tuesday against the Jazz, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Cavaliers' acquisition of Korver was formally completed earlier Tuesday, as Mike Dunleavy, who was shipped to the Hawks in the trade, reported to his new team and passed his physical. Coach Tyronn Lue has already stated that DeAndre Liggins will continue serving as the Cavaliers' starting shooting guard, but Korver figures to work as the team's top option at the position, despite coming off the bench. Korver's elite long-range shooting should make him a dangerous complement to LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, though he may not benefit from as much shooting volume or playing time as he saw with the Hawks. If Lue elects to use Korver on Tuesday, don't be surprise if he sees only light minutes, as he hasn't practiced with the Cavaliers and didn't even take part in the team's morning shootaround.