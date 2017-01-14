Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Submits 18 points off bench Friday

Korver tallied 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 25 minutes in a 120-108 win Friday over the Kings.

Korver looked a little rusty over his first two games with the Cavaliers with just four total points, but in Friday's contest, he delivered the sort of performance the team envisioned when they formally acquired him from the Hawks earlier in the week. In an effort to find more time for Korver alongside LeBron James, coach Tyronn Lue dropped DeAndre Liggins to the bench in favor of Iman Shumpert, paving the way for Korver to serve as the team's sixth man. It didn't take him long to establish chemistry with James, as Korver's four three-pointers were essential in propelling James to a season-high 15 assists. Korver's addition will provide a new wrinkle to the Cavs' rematch with the Warriors on Monday, in what could be a preview for yet another NBA Finals clash.