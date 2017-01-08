Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Unlikely to play Sunday vs. Suns

Korver isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Suns, Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Korver is slated to join the Cavaliers in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon after his trade from the Hawks was finalized Saturday, but it appears coach Tyronn Lue is unwilling to insert him in the rotation right away. Once Korver logs a practice with the Cavaliers, he'll likely serve as one of their top options off the bench, with Lue preferring to stick with DeAndre Liggins as his starting shooting guard. Thanks to his elite three-point shooting, Korver still possesses more fantasy upside than Liggins, though having to share the floor with LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love probably won't afford Korver as much volume as he enjoyed off the bench with the Hawks.