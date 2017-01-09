Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Will not play Sunday
Korver will not play in Sunday's game against the Suns, Jason Lloyd of he Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The trade between the Hawks and Cavaliers that sends Korver to Cleveland still has not been officially completed, so he is not able to play for his new team just yet. If the trade is finalized in the next day or two, Korver would be able to make his Cavaliers debut Tuesday against the Jazz.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Unlikely to play Sunday vs. Suns•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Officially traded to Cleveland on Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Won't make Cleveland debut Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Set to come off bench with Cleveland•
-
Hawks' Kyle Korver: Expected to be traded to Cavaliers•
-
Hawks' Kyle Korver: Goes for season-high 22 vs. Pistons•