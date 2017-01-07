Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Won't make Cleveland debut Friday
Korver won't be available to play in the Cavaliers' game Friday against the Nets, as his trade to Cleveland hasn't been finalized, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.
The Hawks have agreed in principle to trade Korver to the Cavaliers, but the two sides are still looking to find a third team willing to take on Mike Dunleavy's contract as part of the deal, so it likely won't be until Saturday before a transaction is made official. Korver technically remains a member of the Hawks, but he's already left the team in preparation of joining his new squad. It's unclear how soon the Cavaliers would plan on making Korver active once his acquisition is official, but it sounds as though the veteran at least plans to travel with the Cavaliers to Phoenix in advance of Sunday's game against the Suns.
