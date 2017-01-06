Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Confirmed to play Friday vs. Nets

Coach Tyronn Lue confirmed that Irving (hamstring) will play Friday against the Nets, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

After missing the past three games with an ailing hamstring, Irving took part in the Cavs' morning shootaround and was considered probable, but Lue eliminated any lingering mystery about the point guard's status by indicating that he would play. It's fully expected that Irving will reclaim his spot in the starting five, though Lue could still look to limit the 24-year-old's minutes a bit while the Cavaliers take on an inferior opponent that will likely be missing one of its top playmakers in Jeremy Lin (hamstring). That being said, any playing-time restriction Irving might face likely wouldn't be significant, so he's still worth activating if fantasy owners happened to move him to their bench or injury list during his absence.