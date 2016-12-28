Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Dealing with illness, expects to play Thursday
Irving missed practice Wednesday due to an illness, but expects to be ready to play Thursday against the Celtics, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Irving showed up to practice and went through a limited workout before being sent home, and the expectation is that he'll be ready to go Thursday. Official confirmation on his status won't come until Thursday's shootaround, however, so Irving should be considered questionable for the time being.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Scores 25 in Christmas Day win•
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Scores 31 points, adds career-high 13 assists•
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Grinds out overtime win•
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Will sit out to rest Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: To sit out for rest Tuesday vs. Grizzlies•