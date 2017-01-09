Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Drains four three-pointers versus Suns

Irving scored 27 points (10-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with seven assists, two rebounds and one steal across 40 minutes in Sunday's 120-116 win over the Suns.

Irving aggressively looked for his shot in this contest and was especially effective from three-point range, as his four makes from downtown were his most in over a month. He missed three games with a hamstring issue but has averaged 29.5 points, 5.5 assists, 3.5 treys and 1.5 steals in two games since returning, quelling any concerns about his health moving forward.