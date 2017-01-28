Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Drops 28 points Friday

Irving scored 28 points (10-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), while adding four rebounds, six assists, and two blocks in Friday's 124-116 win over the Nets.

Irving continues to show his offensive prowess, having made at least nine field goals in each of his past five games. Although his shooting hasn't led to team success as much as some would've expected, he helped his team and fantasy owners alike with his performance tonight.